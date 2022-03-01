Geopolitical risks to accelerate imports and widen deficit in near term: Ind-Ra

The Russia-Ukraine conflict also has the potential of triggering capital flight from emerging markets to safety. This can result in weakening of the Indian rupee. Furthermore, many other macro parameters such as inflation, fiscal deficit and public debt are quite high but Ind-Ra believes it is unlikely to trigger any weakness in the rupee similar to 2013 (tapper tantrum). The buildup of forex reserves to the tune of $632.95 billion (as on 18 February 2022) to a large extent is expected to provide the much-needed cushion. However, high inflation and weak currency are a perfect combination for interest rate to harden and with elevated public debt (higher than 2013 crisis) it will certainly bring back the debt sustainability issue at the centre stage.

