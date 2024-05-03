Geopolitics takes a central role in supply chains

Of all the decisions Markus Group is making about its new mechanized lift to help Americans more easily access their attics, none may be more complicated than where to build the product.

“Ten years ago I would have just immediately said China," said Mark Boone, owner of the Raleigh, N.C., contract manufacturer.

China has everything Boone needs for his Stoaway Lift: steel for the frame, low-cost computerized machines that can fashion parts, and the semiconductors and radio communication systems for the lift’s remote operation.

But U.S. trade relations with China are deteriorating, raising the potential that Washington could raise tariffs on Chinese goods or that war could break out over Beijing’s claims on Taiwan. So Boone is scouting factories in Poland and Romania, where suppliers are harder to find and labor and material costs are higher but where geopolitical risks may be lower.

“The decision we make will be as much geopolitical as economic," Boone said.

Boone’s quandary is playing out across thousands of companies as growing geopolitical hurdles are complicating supply chains, from expanding Western tariffs and import restrictions on raw materials and products from China and other countries to the Houthi attacks on commercial shipping that have effectively closed off the Suez Canal.

“Supply chain managers today are thinking more about geopolitical risk than they are about any other risk," said Brian Bourke, chief commercial officer at Seko Logistics, a Schaumburg, Ill.-based freight forwarder.

Companies’ top supply chain concerns until recently were how to find a reliable source for products at the lowest cost, said Oscar de Bok, chief executive of contract logistics provider DHL Supply Chain. That led many companies to China with its cheap labor and unparalleled ecosystem of factories, parts suppliers and raw materials.

De Bok said many companies today are prioritizing a supply chain that can withstand geopolitical shocks. That new onus is taking them to other countries and continents where they are setting up alternative supply chains that reduce their reliance on a single country or region.

Some of the changes companies are making were spurred by the Covid pandemic when factory shutdowns in China, soaring prices for ocean shipping and crippling transportation delays caused parts shortages and empty shelves. Grant Anderson, a vice president of supply chain management at Jabil, a contract manufacturer for the healthcare, automotive, defense and other industries, said the “pandemic spooked a lot of companies into how reliant they were on China."

The changes are being accelerated by more recent geopolitical shocks as international tensions rise and countries such as China, Russia and Iran face off against the West.

Red Sea routes

Companies that thought they had no role in the Middle East are now coping with longer lead times and higher ocean shipping costs because of the Houthi attacks on commercial vessels in response to Israel’s war with Hamas in Gaza.

Containerships are taking longer, more expensive routes around southern Africa’s Cape of Good Hope to avoid the region, pushing companies to ship more goods by pricier airfreight to reduce delays that have hit some manufacturing operations in Europe. Shipping lines appear to have reset their operations for a protracted conflict that removes the Red Sea and the Suez Canal from their route maps.

“It is impossible to predict how long the current situation will continue, but we are now well positioned to endure this disruption for a longer period," Vincent Clerc, CEO at container line A.P. Moller-Maersk, said after the carrier released earnings on Thursday.

Companies also find themselves caught in the middle of burgeoning trade wars as the European Union, the U.S. and other countries raise barriers to Chinese imports in response to what they see as Beijing flooding markets with subsidized products such as electric vehicles, solar panels, construction equipment and steel.

The U.S. has also raised national security concerns about its dependence on China for technologies such as semiconductors that are key to computers, electric vehicles, robots and other goods. It has banned the export of some chips to China and is stimulating domestic manufacturing of chips and green technologies with grants and incentives for new factories that limit the use of raw materials from China and other perceived unfriendly countries.

Apple, which built a global electronics supply chain based on low-cost production in China, is now looking to build some of its iPhones in India and is bringing along big suppliers as a bulwark against potential disruptions in trade out of China.

China, meanwhile, is imposing its own tariffs and import restrictions as the tit-for-tat trade spats escalate.

Evan Smith, CEO of supply-chain technology company Altana AI said the drumbeat of new rules, regulations and tariffs is complicating trade compliance efforts, especially for larger companies that sit atop a supply chain that can include hundreds of thousands of suppliers.

Compliance questions

Companies are having to dig deeper into their supplier networks to identify raw materials and components that could be subject to steep tariff hikes or that could violate a growing number of rules and regulations targeting countries such as Russia and China.

Volkswagen was surprised earlier this year when thousands of its Audi, Porsche, Bentley and Lamborghini vehicles were held up at U.S. seaports. The cars contained a magnetic component sourced from a sub-supplier blacklisted because it is in China’s Xinjiang region where officials are suspected of using Uyghur forced labor.

“We really try, but this shows how challenging it is to really know everything that is happening in complex supply chains," a VW spokesman said.

Trade relations between the U.S. and China may only get worse in the coming years.

President Biden in April said he is looking at more than tripling tariffs on imports of Chinese steel and aluminum. U.S. lawmakers are pushing to restrict the pharmaceutical industry from doing business with Chinese biotech companies such as WuXi AppTec, a contract manufacturer with alleged ties to China’s military.

Logistics experts say some executives are also wondering what it could mean if Donald Trump wins the presidential election in November and follows through on vows to impose double-digit tariffs on all imports as well as a more than 60% tariff on imports from China.

Multinational companies cannot easily disentangle themselves from geopolitical risks, said Simon Geale, executive vice president of procurement at supply chain consulting firm Proxima. Geale noted Russia is one of the world’s largest suppliers of metals such as aluminum, nickel and copper, for instance, and that China supplies about 75% of the rare-earths minerals that go into U.S. semiconductors.

“There’s these huge interdependencies happening between these countries that are essentially all but at war with each other," he said.

Write to Paul Berger at paul.berger@wsj.com