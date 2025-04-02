Germany offers the global economy a glimmer of hope
SummaryEfforts to reform German debt brake could turn the country back into the locomotive of European growth, Desmond Lachman writes in a guest commentary.
About the author: American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Desmond Lachman was a deputy director in the International Monetary Fund’s Policy Development and Review Department and the chief emerging market economic strategist at Salomon Smith Barney.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more