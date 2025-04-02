Germany offers the global economy a glimmer of hope

This spending restriction has prevented Germany from taking a forceful budget response to the supply-side shocks of recent years. The net result is that Germany went from being the European economy’s locomotive to being the sick man of Europe. While the U.S. economy grew by around 12% since the Covid-19 pandemic, the German economy is barely above its pre-Covid level. Germany has idled in recession over the past two years, while the recovery in the U.S. and elsewhere has driven the global economy to 3.3% growth in 2023 and 3.2% in 2024, according to the International Monetary Fund.