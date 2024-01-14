German farmers and train drivers are scaring the country’s bosses

Thomas Puls of IW Köln fears that the strikes will harm the image of Germany as a place for business. Local bosses are already fretting about a German version of the gilets jaunes protests in France in 2018, which culminated in yellow-jacketed demonstrators torching cars on the Champs-Elysées and the police stepping in with tear gas. Jochen Kopelke, head of Germany’s police union, warned in an interview with Tagesspiegel, a daily, that the farmers were probably “just the start of an enormous wave of protest this year". Germany was the only big economy to shrink in 2023, and the year ended on an especially sour note, with an unexpected drop in business confidence in December. This year is shaping up to be even tougher.