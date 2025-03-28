German Public-Sector Workers May Get Staggered Wage Increase

(Bloomberg) -- German public-sector workers may get a pay rise in two stages if they accept a proposal from an arbitration commission that was installed when three rounds of talks with employers failed to produce a result.

Under the compromise solution unveiled Friday, staff would receive a 3% salary increase in April and another 2.8% rise in May 2026. Unions had sought an 8% rise over 12 months for about 2.5 million employees in areas as varied as waste management, social services, public transport and health care.

“In view of the very wide gap between the positions of the collective-bargaining parties, a compromise was challenging for both sides,” said Roland Koch, who negotiated the possible solution on behalf of employers. Both sides had to make “considerable concessions,” he said.

Wage growth is a key focus for the European Central Bank as it ponders how much further it can cut interest rates. While inflation is approaching the 2% target, price growth in the services sector remains more stubborn — largely because past salary boosts continue to reverberate through the economy.

The ECB has argued that this dynamic will end as wages catch up with the recent years’ inflation. But a persistently tighter labor market, driven by an aging population, has stoked concerns that workers will be in a better position to seek stronger pay rises than in the past. An annual 3% increase is generally seen in line with the inflation goal.

“In the current social situation, concluding collective agreements is a complicated and challenging process,” said Henning Luehr, who negotiated on behalf of employees.

Apart from higher pay, workers had also sought more flexible working hours to improve conditions and attract people to the public sector. The current workload in many professions — exacerbated by widespread staff shortages — makes it hard to retain employees, Verdi has argued. Tens of thousands participated in strikes in recent weeks, shutting down air travel and leaving trash uncollected.

Under the proposed compromise, workers will receive a higher annual bonus from next year, which they can exchange for days off. A final round of talks to discuss these points is scheduled for April 5.

