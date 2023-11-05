Germany for deeper ties on 3rd countries

NEW DELHI :Germany is keen to expand its development partnership with India in strategic third countries, a year after the two countries unveiled a program to cooperate in Peru, Malawi, Ghana, and Cameroon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While the India-Germany cooperation in these countries has been focused on climate and sustainability, Germany is interested in expanding the programme to include healthcare projects and sponsoring health-related research and development in Africa, said Jochen Flasbarth, state secretary in Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, in a press interaction in New Delhi.

Launched in 2022, the aim of the existing projects is to support sustainable development goals (SDGs) in third countries in Asia, Africa and the Indo-Pacific. The projects range from promoting agri-business among women in Malawi to potato production in Cameroon through agri-tech.

“The objective would be to build on individual strengths and experiences in development cooperation and offer sustainable, viable and inclusive projects to third countries in addressing development challenges and achieving SDGs and SDG-related climate targets, including through multilateral institutions where India and Germany are members, such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA)," the two sides said about trilateral cooperation in a joint declaration of intent released in May 2022.

“Both participants strive to undertake capacity-building initiatives in jointly decided priority sectors and will explore co-financing and other innovative partnership models to support joint projects in third countries," they went on to add.

Mint had earlier reported that talks were ongoing between India and Germany to expand the partnership to include Mozambique in Africa.

The partnership with Germany represents a new trend of partnerships with key developed countries to advance India’s development diplomacy in the Global South. India is exploring a similar proposal with the UK under the Global Innovation Partnership to harness innovation in India to deliver development in strategic third countries. Mint reported that a list of target countries under this programme will be finalized by early next year and possible cooperation on renewable power projects in Sri Lanka are being discussed as part of this. Besides this, New Delhi and London are also in talks for an infrastructure development partnership in India’s neighbourhood, reported Mint. Similar cooperation with Japan, Australia and France may also be in the cards.

However, Indian officials have also indicated that these programmes come with significant challenges, particularly related to bureaucratic coordination. While India is willing to work with a number of developed country partners to shore up its strategic position in its neighbourhood, it retains a preference for bilateral development projects that can be implemented quickly with few bureaucratic delays.

