Germany Freezes Public Spending in New Setback for Europe
The move, which follows a constitutional court ruling, complicates Europe’s recovery and rearmament plans as the region battles climate change and geopolitical threats.
BERLIN—Germany froze public spending for the rest of the year after a court declared the government’s spending plans unconstitutional, dealing a blow to Europe’s recovery and efforts to beef up its defenses and reduce carbon emissions.
