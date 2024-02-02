Germany is in a bizarre fiscal mess of its own making

Another step is to protect investment spending. Soon after Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, the federal government agreed to raise €100bn for the armed forces, to make up for years of underinvestment, and tweaked the constitution to isolate that commitment from debt-brake provisions. A similar fund could be set up to permit debt-financed infrastructure and climate investment over the long term. This would need a majority in two-thirds of both houses of parliament, which the coalition alone would not have. But it would be far-sighted of the Christian Democrats, the largest opposition party, to co-operate. The cdu was the main party of government between 2005 and 2021, and the chief architect under Angela Merkel of the debt brake. Should it ever return to office, it too would face the difficulty of getting its investment plans through.