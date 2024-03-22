Germany likely in recession led by delayed recovery over weak demand, poor industrial growth: Report
The German economy was likely in recession in the first quarter of 2024 as weak consumption and poor industrial demand continue to push the recovery further into the future
The German economy was likely in recession in the first quarter of 2024 as weak consumption and poor industrial demand continue to push the recovery further into the future, said a report by news agency Reuters quoting the Bundesbank. The country's gross domestic product (GDP) will contract 0.1 per cent in the first quarter, according to the March 8-14 poll conducted by Bloomberg.