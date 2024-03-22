The German economy was likely in recession in the first quarter of 2024 as weak consumption and poor industrial demand continue to push the recovery further into the future, said a report by news agency Reuters quoting the Bundesbank. The country's gross domestic product (GDP) will contract 0.1 per cent in the first quarter, according to the March 8-14 poll conducted by Bloomberg.

Analysts were predicting stagnation in the first three months of the year. Europe's biggest economy has struggled since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war with surging energy costs and rising borrowing costs but a recent set of indicators, such as a sentiment figures from the ZEW economic research institute and fresh PMI data suggest that at least a bottom has been reached.

The Bundesbank has also highlighted that Germany is probably in a six-month slump, though it’s made a point of saying a severe downturn is unlikely. The Economy Ministry said most research institutes “expect GDP to fall again in the first quarter of 2024."

“Despite positive trends in industrial production, construction and foreign trade at the start of 2024, a noticeable economic recovery isn’t yet in sight," it said in its monthly report. “This is due to continued weak domestic demand, high financing costs and the still subdued sentiment among private households and companies."

Bundesbank's analysis did not point to any meaningful recovery either, suggesting that 2024 will be another weak year for an economy traditionally considered Europe's powerhouse, according to Reuters.

"Industry in particular will likely remain in a weak phase," the Bundesbank said. “No major stimulus is expected from private consumption for the time being either." The new industrial orders remain poor with both domestic and export demand at low levels and only a still relatively high backlog is cushioning the sector.

High interest rates are weakening domestic demand, particularly for investments, but uncertainty over major issues, like climate policy, also weigh on investment decisions, the bank added. According to the survey conducted by Bloomberg, respondents also reduced their forecast for 2024 as a whole, now seeing growth of just 0.1 per cent.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!