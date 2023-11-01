Germany’s economic model is sputtering. So are its banks
Summary
- Politicised governance and a diminished private sector undermine competitiveness
Germany’s economic model is known for close relations between bosses and unions; the Mittelstand, the country’s world-leading manufacturing firms; and the political system’s federalism, which spreads prosperity widely. Another ingredient is less renowned but no less fundamental: the country’s banks, many regionally focused, provide long-term funding to Mittelstand companies nice and cheaply.