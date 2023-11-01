Germany’s economic model is sputtering. So are its banks

Unfortunately, this model is no longer delivering: German growth is forecast by the IMF to be the lowest of any G7 member this year. And the country’s banks are struggling, too. The European Banking Authority estimates that in the first three months of 2023 their weighted-average return on equity, a measure of profitability, was 6.5%, compared with 10.4% across the EU. In 2020 banks in eight countries in the EU offered worse returns than German lenders. In the first three months of this year only those in Luxembourg did.

