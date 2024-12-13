Gujarat Energy Transmission plans IPO on Centre's directions to raise funds for capex on capacity addition
SummaryGujarat Energy Transmission Company and other state transcos are considering going public to raise funds for expanding infrastructure to support 500 GW of clean energy by 2030, requiring a total investment of ₹42 trillion in renewable energy.
New Delhi: State transmission companies led by the Gujarat Energy Transmission Company (Getco) are considering going public to raise funds and set up the infrastructure needed to carry 500 GW of clean energy, in keeping with the government’s directions, two people with knowledge of the developments said.