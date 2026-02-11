Getting a job is harder than toppling a government for Bangladesh’s Gen Z
Shan Li , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Feb 2026, 01:10 pm IST
Summary
They inspired a wave of youth-led protests across the developing world. Now young Bangladeshis wonder if it made their lives any better.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
RANGPUR, Bangladesh—In July 2024, when young Bangladeshis frustrated with their job prospects were taking to the streets, Faruk Ahmed Shipon joined them each day.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story