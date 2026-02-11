Getting a job is harder than toppling a government for Bangladesh’s Gen Z

Bangladesh will hold parliamentary elections on Feb. 12, its first since Hasina’s downfall. With her Awami League party barred from contesting the vote, polls show a tight race between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, or BNP, and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamist party that was banned from participating in politics under Hasina. The youth-led NCP has formed an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami, which has alarmed many students who worry about its conservative religious ideology, especially toward women.