(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s central bank said it’s in talks with domestic lenders on how they should tackle a rise in bad loans that in part stems from a government debt renegotiation, with one lender unable to recover as much as 81% of its total credit.

The unidentified institution remains an outlier with the industry’s non-performing loans ratio standing at 21.8% of total credit at the end of 2024, but that’s still far above the 14.8% reported in December 2022, the month Ghana defaulted on most of its external debt, data on the Bank of Ghana’s website shows.

“An elephant in the room has to do with the high levels of non-performing loans,” Governor Johnson Asiama said Tuesday at a conference that brought together key actors to devise ways to pull the country out of one of its worst debt and economic crises.

“You cannot blame the banks entirely because a lot of it has to do with the domestic debt exchange, which was not as a result of anything that the banks did,” Asiama said in the capital, Accra, referring to the government’s restructuring exercise.

The central bank has started to engage with some local lenders on ways to reduce their non-performing loan ratios, with a focus on domestic and particularly state-owned lenders, said Asiama, who assumed his role last month.

Domestic banks have been a key source of lending to the government, which reluctantly sought a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund in 2022 because it couldn’t keep up with debt payments that were consuming more than half of state revenue.

The West African economy is also struggling with currency depreciation, with the cedi losing almost 18% of its value against the dollar over the past year. That’s kept inflation sticky at around 23% and led the central bank to leave the policy rate at 27% since September, making it prohibitive for businesses and households to access credit and repay their loans.

Still, the financial sector is showing signs of recovery, Fitch Ratings said in a Jan. 14 report. Solvency pressures stemming from Ghana’s default haven’t translated to heightened liquidity pressures, it said.

“If we are able to lower the NPL ratios of banks, if we are able to stabilize the fiscal side of things, we should see lending rates trending down quickly,” Asiama said.

