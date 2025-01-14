Ghana Must Do More to Cut Spending, Finance Chief Pick Says

(Bloomberg) -- Cassiel Ato Forson, who’s poised to become Ghana’s next finance minister, said the West African nation must do more to cut spending to stabilize an economy that’s struggling to recover from a debt crisis.

Forson fielded questions from fellow lawmakers about his plans for office Monday, ahead of a vote that is widely expected to confirm him as finance minister.

“It shouldn’t always be about revenue, revenue, revenue. Why are we not paying attention to expenditure?” Forson said. “We have an option to rationalize some of these expenditures.”

If confirmed, Forson will have to present a budget by the end of March. Parliament, where his political party, the National Democratic Congress, controls nearly two-thirds of seats, will vote on the nomination next week, according to a parliamentary spokesman.

Ghana, once an investor darling, is reeling from one of its worst economic crises. In 2022, the country reluctantly sought a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund because it couldn’t keep up with debt payments that were consuming more than half of government revenues.

“We will manage the debt,” said Forson, adding that Ghana has to pay back 12.6 billion cedis ($851 million) of domestic debt this year alone. The country’s debt situation is “frightening and worrying” and it’s “not out of the woods yet,” he said.

Ghana unilaterally suspended payments on most of its external debt two years ago and proceeded to restructure much of its 575.7 billion cedis ($39 billion) of public liabilities to qualify for the IMF program, which requires the country to bring that burden down to 55% of gross domestic product by 2028. Some restructured domestic bonds come due this year, while some reworked eurobonds mature in 2026.

To bring liabilities under control, Ghana plans to set up an independent debt management office, according to Forson, who contributed to the new governing party’s manifesto.

The $75 billion economy also plans to seek more funding from the IMF and other concessional lenders such as the World Bank, Forson told Bloomberg in an interview last week after his nomination. He was picked by President John Mahama following a sweeping victory in Dec. 7 elections.

One of Mahama’s first actions after taking office on Jan. 7 was to scrap seven government ministries to cut costs. But there are also plans afoot to mobilize more tax income, said Forson, who would aim to raise revenue to 16% of gross domestic product from 13.8% currently.

Africa’s top gold producer is also grappling with inflation that’s been above 20% for more than two years and high youth unemployment, two issues Forson said he would prioritize, alongside stabilizing the cedi, which has lost 24% of its value over the past year alone.

(Updates with timeline given by parliamentary spokesman in fourth paragraph)

