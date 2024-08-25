Ghana’s Main Opposition Earmarks $10 Billion Plan to Lift Economy

Ghana’s main opposition party said it will invest $10 billion under a so-called big-push program to drive growth and lift the size of the economy if it wins the December 2024 elections.

Bloomberg
Published25 Aug 2024, 10:08 PM IST
Mint Default Caption
Mint Default Caption

(Bloomberg) -- Ghana’s main opposition party said it will invest $10 billion under a so-called big-push program to drive growth and lift the size of the economy if it wins the December 2024 elections.

The program’s main goal would be to restore Ghana’s position as the second-biggest economy in West Africa, after it was overtaken by Ivory Coast in 2022, Cassiel Ato Forson, minority leader in parliament, said during the National Democratic Congress party’s manifesto launch on Saturday. Nigeria is West Africa’s biggest economy.

The International Monetary Fund projects the size of Ghana’s economy at $75.2 billion by the end of 2024 and that of Ivory Coast to be $86.9 billion.

“Ghana has lost its enviable position to Cote d’Ivoire due to lack of investment and dedicated policy toward economic transformation and growth,” Forson said in Winneba, a town in the Central Region. “This big-push is aimed at driving the needed focus and investment.”

The plan will develop projects in the petrochemical and mining industry, build a “transformational” road transport network and rejuvenate cocoa and palm production, Forson said.

The government projects economic growth to accelerate to 3.1% this year from 2.9% in 2023. 

Former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC, who lost to Nana Akufo-Addo in the 2016 and 2020 polls, will face off with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party in this year’s elections scheduled for Dec. 7. Akufo-Addo is stepping down after his second and final four-year term.

The NDC administration will introduce a new work shift system known as 24-hour economy to increase the number of employment by operating three eight-hour work shifts, Mahama said. All companies will be encouraged to practice the system. Public institutions such as ports and harbors, customs and vehicular licensing agency will initially adopt it to help eradicate unemployment currently estimated at 15%, he said.

“Businesses will be encouraged with tax incentives to participate in the 24-hour economy,” he said.

Spending Cuts

Mahama pledged to investigate the country’s gold-for-oil program that was introduced in 2022 by the government to buy gold with cedis and barter the metal for oil imports in a move to support currency stability. He promised to restore the licenses of wrongfully collapsed financial institutions during the country’s banking sector cleanup between 2017 and 2019.

To avoid waste and ensure the government remains prudent amid a debt crisis, he will reduce the number of ministers and deputies to 60 from more than 100 under the current government.

Many analysts and polls have predicted Mahama will win the elections due to the incumbent’s management of the economy, which led to a debt restructuring and painful austerity measures under an International Monetary Fund program.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Aug 2024, 10:08 PM IST
HomeEconomyGhana’s Main Opposition Earmarks $10 Billion Plan to Lift Economy

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    154.15
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    0.05 (0.03%)

    Bharat Electronics

    306.05
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.49%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    319.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    -5.05 (-1.56%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    352.00
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    1.95 (0.56%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Himadri Speciality Chemical

    527.10
    03:57 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    43.3 (8.95%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    226.90
    03:58 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    16.5 (7.84%)

    Elgi Equipments

    693.60
    03:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    46.9 (7.25%)

    Doms Industries

    2,599.10
    03:29 PM | 23 AUG 2024
    168.4 (6.93%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,752.00-386.00
      Chennai
      73,179.00612.00
      Delhi
      72,466.00-244.00
      Kolkata
      73,322.00184.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Economy

      More From Popular in Economy
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue