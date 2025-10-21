GIFT City funds want tax at source removed to bring home HNI money going to Dubai, Singapore
The GIFT City regulator has channeled a demand from fund companies to the Union finance ministry that investments from Indian investors be exempt from tax collected at source (TCS). Fund managers argue that removing TCS would simplify compliance and attract more investments to GIFT City.
The regulator of GIFT City, short for Gujarat International Finance Tec City, has relayed a key demand from fund companies operating there to the Union finance ministry that tax collected at source, or TCS, be exempted on investments made by Indians in the international financial services centre (IFSC).