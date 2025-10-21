To be sure, the introduction of TCS has had a cooling-down effect on foreign remittances under the so-called Liberalised Remittances Scheme (LRS). TCS was brought in under LRS in October 2020. In the five years before, total outward remittances under LRS grew 14 times to $18.76 billion at the end of fiscal 2020, according to RBI data. The growth in such overseas remittances slowed considerably: between FY2020 and FY2025, it grew 1.5 times to $29.56 billion.