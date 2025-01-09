Economy
Gift City sovereign green bonds face currency hurdle
Summary
- In August, RBI announced a scheme to allow investment and trading in sovereign green bonds by eligible foreign investors in the Gift City.
Foreign investors in Gujarat's Gift City have yet to warm up to sovereign green bonds five months after the regulatory green light, deterred by their rupee denomination, cooling enthusiasm for green energy, and rising yields in the west.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more