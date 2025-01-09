Gift City sovereign green bonds face currency hurdle

The US 10-year bond yield spiked from 3.7% around mid-September last year when the Federal Reserve began lowering rates to almost 4.7% on concerns that President-elect Donald Trump's planned tariff hikes may boost inflation. The yield on the Indian 10-year paper trades at 6.7%. This implies a spread of 200 bps (a basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point) between the yields. However, considering a hedging cost of 3% per year to protect against a falling rupee, it makes the green trade unviable for a foreign investor seeking higher returns on investment.