GIFT IFSC development plan drawn up: Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman said that when she visited Washington in October, she had bilateral meetings with several business leaders, many of whom said they were willing to shift some of their core activities in different towns in US cities to India. “..in that context, I did recommend that they must visit Gift City, talk to its leadership and if they can shift some of the core businesses from where they are to the Gift City," the minister said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}