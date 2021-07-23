Gig economy to boost women employment in formal sector: UNDP-FICCI

New Delhi: Alternative work arrangements in the gig economy have the potential to absorb more women and increase their participation in the workforce with certain amount of reskilling, according to a new study by The United Nations Development Program in India (UNDP India) and industry federation FICCI.

The study that collected data from 150 firms – one third from manufacturing and rest from service economy – said the rise of the gig economy following the pandemic outbreak has potential to boost women’s employment in the formal jobs.

“The adoption of new technologies could create better opportunities for women; however, re-skilling will be crucial to expand opportunities for women in the formal sector," said the study that had the support from the government of Japan.

The survey claimed sectors that are likely to see more women employment are health and pharmaceuticals, electrical and electronics, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). At the same time, women’s employment in the finance and accounting divisions may moderately change due to the adoption of new technology.

“At least 57% of the heads of surveyed firms felt that the advent of the gig economy would boost women’s employment but just 4% said that it would not boost women’s employment. The remaining 39% of the heads of firms surveyed remained inconclusive," according to the study titled Future of Work for Women in the Formal Sector in India.

Around 57% of the respondent firms agree that the gig economy will itself expand and boost women’s job prospect because it is based on flexible, temporary, or freelance jobs, often involving connecting with clients or customers through an online platform.

“This underscores that alternative work arrangements in the gig economy have the potential to absorb more women and increase their participation in the workforce," the study said but did not address the question that gig work is often not a primary bread winning assignment and there is no job security in such work profiles

It however, said a boost in use of technology and increased acceptance of virtual working for sales and distribution jobs, could open opportunities for women to enter fields where interactions are managed through apps and phone calls.

“The study…gives hope for a better future with more employment opportunities for women. However, concerted efforts are needed to understand how new technologies are impacting specific industries and to address challenges facing women in entering or remaining in the workplace," said Nadia Rasheed, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative in India.

Around 73% of the firms surveyed said re-skilling, specifically in the formal sector is likely to play a crucial part in shaping the work of tomorrow. At least 83% of those who agreed to the skilling proposition also indicate that re-skilling will be crucial to absorb more women in the world of work in India.

In March, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Michael & Susan Dell Foundation had said in a report that India’s gig economy is set to triple over the next 3-4 years to 24 million jobs in the non-firm sector from the existing eight million. The number of flexi or gig jobs could soar to 90 million in 8-10 years, with total transactions valued at more than $250 billion, Mint had reported on 30 March.

