Gig  work industry has dehumanized India’s workforce

The incident happened just before Raksha Bandhan. The society gate called to inform Mehndi Wallah had arrived. My daughter scheduled him through an app for 8:30pm, but he was running two hours late. When we opened the door, we encountered an overworked, exhausted man in front of us. We could gather he was in no position, physically or mentally, to perform this delicate task. My daughter offered him water and asked why he was so late.