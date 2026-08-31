The incident happened just before Raksha Bandhan. The society gate called to inform Mehndi Wallah had arrived. My daughter scheduled him through an app for 8:30pm, but he was running two hours late. When we opened the door, we encountered an overworked, exhausted man in front of us. We could gather he was in no position, physically or mentally, to perform this delicate task. My daughter offered him water and asked why he was so late.
Gig work industry has dehumanized India’s workforce
SummaryGig work has dealt a body blow to the humane side of employment. Even those who are constantly engaged in earning a living are subjected to inhuman stress.
The incident happened just before Raksha Bandhan. The society gate called to inform Mehndi Wallah had arrived. My daughter scheduled him through an app for 8:30pm, but he was running two hours late. When we opened the door, we encountered an overworked, exhausted man in front of us. We could gather he was in no position, physically or mentally, to perform this delicate task. My daughter offered him water and asked why he was so late.
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