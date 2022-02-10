NEW DELHI : Ensuring welfare schemes translate to real benefits for the vulnerable sections of society and making opportunities available to people remain the priority for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

“The government’s policies have to make opportunities available to people. We are making such policies so that people get maximum opportunities," Modi said, emphasising on the delivery of welfare schemes against the backdrop of the forthcoming assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

The transparent approach of the government is bringing record foreign investments into the country, Modi said. The government’s production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme has got a huge response globally, while the country saw higher foreign direct investment and inflow of money from foreign institutional investors, he said.

The government focused on making public goods and ensuring that welfare benefits and opportunities reach people, but it also believed that the government has no business in running commercial enterprises, Modi said, stating the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) position in this regard.

The prime minister reiterated the government’s motto of not being in the business of doing business and backing the government’s strategy to move out of sectors where government presence was not essential or strategic. The government’s new public sector enterprise policy also pushes for privatization of non-strategic sectors.

“It is also our view that the government has no business to be in business. This does not agree with socialism. My priority is that I have to provide homes to people, construct toilets for poor households, make clean water available, and provide education to their children, and if anyone calls it socialism, then I am fine with it," Modi said.

In a politically charged interview given to news agency ANI, Modi also said political parties in which leaders promote family members for key public and party positions encourage dynasty politics rather than dynamism. This leads to a talent crunch in those parties, he said. “Families running parties is the biggest threat to democracy, the biggest causality is of talent...stops youth from entering into politics," he said.

Regional aspirations need to be addressed for the country’s development, the prime minister said. For the country’s development, all states have to be taken along the path of growth together. “If one area progresses and the other is left behind, a nation can’t develop," he said.

Modi reiterated that he stands by small farmers and explained why the three farm law amendments meant to open up agriculture markets for private investments had to be repealed. “I have come to win the hearts of farmers and did so. I understand the pain of small farmers. I had said farm laws were implemented for the benefit of farmers but were taken back in national interest," Modi said.

