Global banking crisis: Is the worst over?3 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 05:38 PM IST
- The banking sector lurched into crisis earlier this month with failure of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank before ensnaring its biggest name yet in Credit Suisse
Investors and strategists believe the turmoil in global financial markets still has room to run even after UBS Group's state-backed takeover of Credit Suisse, and the announcement of new dollar liquidity measures among central banks.
