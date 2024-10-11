The government on Friday signed a deal with the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA), giving the body set up last year by India and other key G20 members like the US and Brazil, the tag of an ‘independent and international legal entity,’ an official informed on social media.
The government on Friday signed a deal with the Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA), giving the body set up last year by India and other key G20 members like the US and Brazil, the tag of an ‘independent and international legal entity,’ an official informed on social media.
The agreement will enable GBA to pursue its functions internationally, the statement said. The Alliance backed by national governments, global institutions and industries, seeks to bring together the biggest consumers and producers of biofuels at a time climate action has become the focal point of public policy.
The Alliance also seeks to offer new opportunities to Indian industries by positioning India as a knowledge base and as a production hub for biofuels including ethanol, sustainable aviation fuel and compressed bio gas. It also could boost New Delhi’s role in the global biofuels sector, according to information available from the petroleum ministry.
The body was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the leaders of US, Brazil, Italy, Argentina, Singapore, Bangladesh, Mauritius and UAE in September 2023, on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the capital as an initiative of the Chair.
Mint had reported on 17 July that the alliance was set to sign the host country agreement. The deal paves the way for the government to grant exemptions, immunities and privileges to the alliance and its secretariat in the country, as contemplated under a UN statute. Mint also reported that this agreement will provide GBA with an independent and international legal persona that would allow it to carry out its functions in a more efficient manner at the international level.
GBA's diplomatic status as a global body is similar to the status given to the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the International Solar Alliance (ISA).
India has been proactive in taking steps to mitigate and adapt to the impact of climate change and has set a net-zero emission goal to be achieved by 2070. As per official estimates, India’s share in global carbon emissions is less than 4% although the country accounts for about 17% of the world's population.
As a party to the UN climate change deal, India had set a voluntary goal of cutting its economy’s emissions intensity by 33-35% by 2030 from the 2005 level. As per information available with the ministry of environment, forest and climate change, the Indian economy’s emission intensity had come down by 33% between 2005 and 2019.
India had also set a goal of having two-fifth of cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030, a target that was met last year, when clean energy accounted for 43.8% of the cumulative electric power installed capacity.