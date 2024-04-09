Economy
Global Biofuels Alliance to prepare charter, finalize governance structure
Summary
- Talks are also underway on its governance structure including the creation of a governing body and a secretariat
New Delhi: India- and US-backed Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) is set to draw up a charter to achieve its objective of promoting biofuels and lowering the dependence on fossil fuels, two people aware of the developments said.
