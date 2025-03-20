Global central banks wrestle with slowing growth, stubborn inflation

The Bank of England left its key interest rate unchanged, with major economies on both sides of the Atlantic confronting a nasty mix of faltering economic growth, rising inflation and President Trump’s trade threats.

The key point

The BOE left the rate at 4.5% on Thursday, matching the Federal Reserve’s move a day earlier. The U.K.’s central bank had lowered borrowing costs in February. Britain faces many uncertainties, including the possibility that trade conflicts initiated by the U.S. will chill global growth and demand for U.K. exports—even if the country escapes direct tariffs on products other than steel and aluminum.

“There’s a lot of economic uncertainty," said BOE Gov. Andrew Bailey. “We still think that interest rates are on a gradually declining path. We’ll be looking very closely at how the global and domestic economies are evolving."

One of the two policymakers who had backed a larger reduction in the key rate at the last meeting voted for a rate cut, but the other sided with the majority.

The context

The Federal Reserve Wednesday left its key rate unchanged for a second straight meeting, while lowering its growth forecast and raising its inflation projections in response to rising tariffs.

A slew of central banks made decisions in the wake of the Fed. Switzerland’s central bank cut its key rate for a fifth straight meeting, a move that economists expect to be its last in this cycle. Sweden’s central bank left its key rate unchanged and signaled it is likely to remain on hold this year and next. Like the European Central Bank, both have lowered borrowing costs much more quickly than the BOE.

While a slowdown from the rapid growth recorded over the past two years is a risk for the U.S., the U.K.’s economy has enjoyed no such rapid expansion, and instead has stalled since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine drove energy prices sharply higher.

The U.K. economy contracted in January, having stagnated in the second half of 2024. The BOE last month cut its growth forecast for this year to just 0.75% from twice that rate.

Despite that weakness, the U.K.’s inflation rate remains well above the BOE’s target. It is forecast to move higher this year, driven by a fresh rise in energy prices and an increase in a tax on employment that is due to come into effect next month, and which businesses are expected to pass on to consumers.

An additional puzzle for policymakers is that wages in the private sector continue to rise rapidly despite signs that demand for workers is cooling.

Adding to the headwinds facing the economy, the BOE has warned that growth could be even slower if U.S. tariffs on imports rise, even if the U.K. is largely spared direct duties.

The U.K. is a predominantly services-based economy, and doesn’t run a significant trade surplus with the U.S. But many of the services provided by London’s banks, law firms, accountants and insurers relate to international movements of goods and capital, and would be harmed if those flows diminish as barriers to trade rise.

What’s next

Policymakers indicated they would support further rate cuts this year, but at a gradual pace given persistent worries over rises in wages and services prices. Investors expect the BOE to continue cutting at its recent pace, which is by a quarter-point each quarter, through the end of the year and into 2026.

The BOE’s caution reflects worries about the economy’s ability to meet any increase in consumer demand without reviving inflation. The U.K. economy has suffered a decade-and-a-half of weak investment as businesses have endured a long period of government spending cuts, Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic and surging energy costs.

More recently, the government’s October decision to raise employment taxes appears to have delivered a fresh blow. Treasury Chief Rachel Reeves will next week outline her plans to meet her self-imposed budget rules. Further rises in business taxes aren’t expected, though more spending cuts could pose a fresh headwind.

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com