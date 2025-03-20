Global central banks wrestle with slowing growth, stubborn inflation
SummaryThe Bank of England kept interest rates steady, as major economies confront a nasty mix of faltering economic growth, rising inflation and tariff threats.
The Bank of England left its key interest rate unchanged, with major economies on both sides of the Atlantic confronting a nasty mix of faltering economic growth, rising inflation and President Trump’s trade threats.
