Global Deal Activity on Course to Rebound This Year
SummaryA downturn in global mergers and acquisitions is on track to reverse in 2024, but dealmaking in corners of Australia’s energy and resources sector faces uncertainty as the prices of some commodities slump.
SYDNEY—A downturn in global mergers and acquisitions is on track to reverse in 2024 as market participants get more certainty on interest rates, but dealmaking in corners of Australia’s energy and resources sector faces uncertainty as the prices of some commodities slump.