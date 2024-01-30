Global Deal Activity on Course to Rebound This Year

SYDNEY—A downturn in global mergers and acquisitions is on track to reverse in 2024 as market participants get more certainty on interest rates, but dealmaking in corners of Australia’s energy and resources sector faces uncertainty as the prices of some commodities slump.

In 2023, the total global M&A market dropped 15% to US$3.2 trillion, the lowest level in a decade, according to advisory firm Bain & Co. in a new report. The value of strategic deals—in which a company buys or sells all or part of another company—fell by 6%, with the Americas market holding steady but Europe and Asia faltering. Across sectors, deals in energy and natural resources jumped, while tech deals slowed.

Deal activity slumped globally last year from pandemic highs as companies dealt with higher interest rates, an uncertain macroeconomic outlook, increased regulatory scrutiny and geopolitical risks. The biggest hurdle was the disconnect between what buyers wanted to spend and what sellers were willing to charge, Bain found in its 2024 M&A report.

But the tide may be turning. The advisory firm in the report said it expects more M&A deals over 2024, with deals potentially happening more quickly as a “big backlog" of tradable assets from 2023 starts to move.

“For the most part, corporate balance sheets remain strong, with lots of cash on hand, and the cycle of interest rate hikes seems…to have run its course. Any certainty around cost of capital will be a boon to dealmaking, and even more so will be a reduction in interest rates," Bain said.

“There are still some things that will hold deal volumes and values back. Regulatory scrutiny’s greatest impact may be in stopping deals before they ever get started. At the same time, geopolitical tensions may well keep the lid on certain cross-regional deals."

Still, the advisory firm said it expects corporates to divest and spin out assets that don’t fit with their strategy, while private-equity firms could look to sell aging portfolio companies.

Locally, trends are in line with those around the world.

The total Australian and New Zealand M&A market value was US$79 billion for 2023, down 13% from the previous year. Strategic deal value rose 4% from 2022 to US$67 billion, but the outcome was skewed positively by two megadeals. Strategic deal volume dropped 11%.

Newmont’s takeover of Newcrest Mining—the largest-ever M&A deal in the gold-mining industry—was a key driver, alongside a merger between Australian drug supplier Sigma Healthcare and privately owned pharmacy operator CW Group.

“Dealmaking has been stymied by increased regulatory uncertainty and interest rates increasing over the course of 2023, while equity markets rallied on the potential for rate cuts in 2024," Melbourne-based Bain partner Mark Judah said.

In Australia and New Zealand, the energy and natural-resources sector accounted for around 50% of total strategic deal value over 2023, but this could have been larger, according to Perth-based Bain partner Liam Connolly. More than 20 billion Australian dollars (US$13.22 billion) of energy and resources sector deals were stalled or canceled over 2023, he said.

U.S. company Albemarle aborted a deal to acquire Liontown after Australia’s richest person built a large stake in the Australian miner.

Brookfield’s takeover bid for Origin Energy was rejected by the latter’s shareholders after Origin’s largest shareholder, AustralianSuper, disagreed with the offer price, saying it was too low.

“The Brookfield/Origin development highlights the growing influence of Australia’s superannuation sector, which will continue to increase," said Connolly.

“Narrowing of the valuation gap in 2024 as interest rates peak would be beneficial to energy and natural resources deals, but we anticipate uncertainty to remain, particularly in critical minerals where we are seeing significant changes in some commodity prices."

Lithium prices, for example, have fallen to around two-year lows as supply, including from Australia, outpaces demand for a metal that is a key component of electric-vehicle batteries and other technology products such as smartphones. EV sales in the U.S. have plateaued recently, throwing off plans by some automakers anticipating stronger demand.

Overall, though, Connolly said Australia’s energy and natural-resources sector should witness continued M&A momentum even as global M&A activity stabilizes.

“The energy transition requires significant capital to meet government and corporate targets, and this is likely to continue to fuel dealmaking activity in 2024," he said.

