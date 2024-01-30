Global Deal Activity on Course to Rebound This Year

In 2023, the total global M&A market dropped 15% to US$3.2 trillion, the lowest level in a decade, according to advisory firm Bain & Co. in a new report. The value of strategic deals—in which a company buys or sells all or part of another company—fell by 6%, with the Americas market holding steady but Europe and Asia faltering. Across sectors, deals in energy and natural resources jumped, while tech deals slowed.

