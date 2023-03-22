Global demand slowdown weighing on India’s engineering exports: EEPC1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Indian engineering exports have been on a decline for seventh straight months in fiscal 2022-23 so far. Last month, engineering exports declined 9.68% to $8.58 billion from $9.50 billion in February 2022.
New Delhi: Engineering Export Promotion Council of India on Wednesday said that India’s engineering exports to 17 of 25 key markets such as the US and China fell in February, driven by a global economic slowdown and low demand for metals and products.
