Global economic growth is weighed down by inflation, rising interest rates5 min read . Updated: 25 Oct 2022, 06:50 PM IST
Data indicate difficult times ahead as US business activity contracts, Europe energy costs rise and China’s exports slow
Fresh economic data pointed to a slowdown in US and global growth, as higher prices and interest rates weigh on consumer demand, Europe enters a critical phase of its economic conflict with Russia, and China faces headwinds.