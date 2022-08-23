Global economies flash warning of sharp slowdown

Global economies flash warning of sharp slowdown3 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2022, 05:58 PM IST
Surveys of purchasing managers point to weakness in manufacturing and services as high prices hit household spending power
Business activity in Europe and Japan fell in August, according to new surveys, pointing to a sharp slowdown in global economic growth as higher prices weaken consumer demand and the war in Ukraine scrambles supply chains.