Global economies flash warning of sharp slowdown
Surveys of purchasing managers point to weakness in manufacturing and services as high prices hit household spending power
Business activity in Europe and Japan fell in August, according to new surveys, pointing to a sharp slowdown in global economic growth as higher prices weaken consumer demand and the war in Ukraine scrambles supply chains.
The second month of declining activity in Europe comes amid a renewed rise in energy prices over uncertainty about Russia’s willingness to maintain its already reduced supply of natural gas ahead of the heating season.
Russian state gas supplier Gazprom Friday said it would shut down the Nord Stream natural-gas pipeline to Germany for three days of maintenance later in August. That sent gas prices on a fresh increase, spurred by worries over Europe’s ability to amass sufficient fuel supplies before winter.
Data firm S&P Global said its composite Purchasing Managers Index for the eurozone—which measures activity in both the manufacturing and services sectors—fell to 49.2 in August from 49.9 in July, reaching an 18-month low. A reading below 50.0 indicates a decline in activity.
Manufacturing output fell for the third straight month, while the services sector narrowly avoided a contraction. Businesses in both sectors reported a decline in new orders, which points to weakness in the months to come, while factories reported a buildup in inventories as goods remained unsold.
“This glut of inventories suggests little prospect of an improvement in manufacturing production any time soon," said Andrew Harker, an economist at S&P Global.
The PMI for Germany pointed to the sharpest decline in business activity since June 2020, while the measure for France pointed to the first decline in activity since the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the decline in Germany’s manufacturing sector was shallower than in July.
The eurozone economy has been hit by the fallout from Russia’s February invasion of Ukraine as higher energy and food prices have weakened household spending power and threatened business profit margins. The largest military conflict on the continent for almost eight decades—and one of the longest—has also hit household and business confidence.
For now, however, the jump in inflation has yet to derail the eurozone’s recovery from the pandemic, which has been slower than in the U.S. partly because government restrictions were lifted later. The reopening of parts of the economy that had been fully or partly closed during much of 2021 led to an acceleration in economic growth during the three months through June, even as the U.S. economy contracted for the second straight quarter.
While a summer tourism season that is closer to the prepandemic norm could see the eurozone economy grow modestly in the three months through September, S&P’s survey pointed to a decline in activity in the tourism and recreation industry during August.
That suggests the eurozone economy may already be in contraction, and economists doubt it will avoid that fate in the final months of the year as high energy prices take a bigger bite out of household budgets. The duration and severity of that contraction will depend on the scale of the hit to household spending, and whether energy rationing that would directly reduce factory output becomes necessary.
Economists at Barclays expect the eurozone economy to grow this quarter and then contract in the final three months of this year and the first quarter of 2023. But in a note to clients, they said their forecast of a mild recession “increasingly looks too optimistic" given uncertainties about the availability of natural gas.
S&P Global’s surveys indicated that private sector activity in Japan and Australia also declined for the first time since a wave of new Covid-19 infections at the start of the year. Together with weakness in Europe, the surveys point to a weakening of growth in the global economy, although similar surveys to be released later Tuesday are expected to point to a steadying of the U.S. services sector after it contracted in July.