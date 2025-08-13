Global economy at major risk if Russian oil is disrupted, India's exposure limited to $5 billion annually: Report

A disruption in the Russian oil exports may create a major problem for the global economy; however in case of India, the impact is expected to be limited, according to a report by Bank of Baroda.

The report indicated that the impact on India's oil import bill is estimated to be approximately $ 5 billion per year, which is viewed as manageable considering the country's overall trade volume.

“For the world economy, there could be a greater problem if there is a full embargo on Russian oil exports,” the report said.

India's oil imports It further noted that India's crude oil imports have undergone significant changes in recent years. Prior to the Ukraine war in 2021-22, Russia's contribution to India's crude oil imports was relatively small.

By 2024-25, Russia had become the leading supplier, with Iraq next at 19 per cent, Saudi Arabia at 14 per cent, and the UAE close behind with nearly 10 per cent.

These four nations made up nearly 80 per cent of India's total oil imports in 2024-25. The United States' share, previously significant, varied over time and has been lower in recent years.

Prices vary considerably among suppliers due to factors such as logistics, quality, and purchase timing.

Iraq offered the lowest average price, at $76.83 per barrel, with Russia close behind at $78.39 per barrel, approximately $1.56 lower than India's overall average price in 2024-25.

In June 2025, India's average import price was approximately $ 69 per barrel. Russia, Iraq, Kuwait, Nigeria, and Brazil all had prices below $ 70 per barrel. Notably, Russian oil was not the cheapest that month, since Kuwait and Iraq offered lower prices.

India imported approximately 244 million tonnes of crude oil in 2024-25, or about 1.8 billion barrels. An increase of $1 in oil prices results in roughly $1.8 billion more in import expenses.

Manageable impact Since June's average price was just $ 2.50 higher than Russian levels, the report emphasised that the potential impact would be manageable.

“The overall impact hence would not be more than $ 4.5-5 bn on an annual basis. Given that overall imports of goods were $ 720 bn, this would not be a significant increase which cannot be absorbed,” the report said.

However, Russia contributes approximately 10% of the world's oil supply, and a full embargo could cause prices to exceed $80 per barrel in the near term. This situation is expected to strain economies worldwide until new supplies are secured.