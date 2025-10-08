Global economy doing ‘better than feared’ amid lingering risks, says IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva

The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that the world economy has been doing better than anticipated despite severe strains from multiple shocks. The fund forecasts only a slight slowing of global growth this year and in 2026.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said recent economic data showed a softening in the US economy, but it had managed to dodge a recession feared by many experts just six months ago.

The US economy and many other nations had held up. This resilience is attributed to better policies, a more adaptable private sector, less severe import tariffs than feared and supportive financial conditions, she told an event hosted by the Milken Institute in Washington, Reuters reported.

Global growth and resilience Georgieva indicated that global growth is projected to slow only slightly this year and in 2026. In July, the IMF raised its global growth forecast by 0.2 percentage point to 3.0% for 2025 and by 0.1 percentage point to 3.1% for 2026. It will release a fresh outlook next Tuesday during the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Washington.

The world economy is doing "better than feared, but worse than needed”, Georgieva said, noting that the IMF was forecasting global growth of roughly 3% over the medium-term, well below the 3.7% forecast before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Trump tariff shock has been less severe than initially announced in April, with the US trade-weighted tariff rate now around 17.5%, down from 23% in April as countries are largely skipping retaliatory tariffs, Reuters reported.

High uncertainty and financial risks The IMF chief stressed, “Uncertainty is the new normal and it is here to stay.”

The IMF chief urged countries to boost its growth by increasing private-sector productivity, consolidating fiscal spending, reducing debt and addressing excessive current account imbalances. “Global public debt is expected to exceed 100% of GDP by 2029,” Georgieva said.

“As we have seen, these imbalances can trigger a protectionist backlash and - being mirrored by net capital flows - can fuel financial stability risks,” Georgieva said. “We at the IMF are working hard to refine our external sector assessments and will keep pushing key players for policy correctives.”

In Asia, countries must deepen trade with their partners and carry out reforms to strengthen the service sector, Georgieva said. A push to lower non-tariff barriers and boost regional integration could lift gross domestic product (GDP) by 1.8% in the long run.