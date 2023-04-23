Home / Economy / Global Economy Gets Boost but Inflation Worries Linger
Back

Global Economy Gets Boost but Inflation Worries Linger

wsj 3 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 06:01 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a debate on the need for a coherent strategy for EU-China relations, as part of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on April 18, 2023. (Photo by Frederick FLORIN / AFP) (AFP)Premium
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during a debate on the need for a coherent strategy for EU-China relations, as part of a plenary session at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France, on April 18, 2023. (Photo by Frederick FLORIN / AFP) (AFP)

  • U.S., European business activity accelerated in April, but price pressures picked up as central banks consider additional interest-rate increases

U.S. and European business activity rose in April at the fastest pace in about a year, a boost for the global economy but a potentially complicating factor for central banks working to reduce high inflation.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout