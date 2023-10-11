Global economy getting weaker, India, US among bright spots, says World Bank chief economist
Pointing towards the US Federal Reserve's rate tightening cycle, the World Bank's top economist suggested that it may affect a number of economies in the long-run.
The global economy is "getting weaker", and there are only a “few bright spots such as the United States and India", said Indermit Gill, the chief economist of World Bank, while addressing the press at the sidelines of the global lender's annual meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Marrakesh, Morrocco on October 11.