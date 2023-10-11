The global economy is "getting weaker", and there are only a “few bright spots such as the United States and India", said Indermit Gill, the chief economist of World Bank, while addressing the press at the sidelines of the global lender's annual meeting with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Marrakesh, Morrocco on October 11. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The world economy as a whole is poised to turn weaker, and in spite of the serious global headwinds, the “good news" is that “we have not seen any big economy really get into trouble", Moneycontrol reported Gill as saying. The good news, however, “basically ends there", he quipped.

Further explaining his position, Gill noted that growth is slowing down significantly due to high interest rates. The point of major concern is that the growth is dampening to a much lower extent as seen before the current round of crisis, he reportedly added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pointing towards the US Federal Reserve's rate tightening cycle, Gill suggested that it may pinch a number of economies in the long run. The Fed has raised the key lending rate by 500 basis points since March last year, in a bid to combat the high inflation triggered by the surge in global commodity prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The move by Fed has a ripple effect, as several other central banks across the world have also raised interest rates. The impact on other countries, due to the Fed move, is by recalling the global impact of the spell of rate hikes undertaken by the American central bank in the 1970s. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“…it took a long time, it didn't take one or two years. We should expect this tightening cycle to also take long," the report quoted Gill as saying. The rate hike cycle of 1970s had left about 24 economies bankrupt, he added.

Meanwhile, the IMF on October 10 made an upward revision in its fiscal year 2023-24 growth forecast for India. The country is likely to grow at 6.3 percent, instead of 6.1 percent as projected in the previous forecast, it said.

Earlier, the World Bank on October 3 retained India's growth forecast at 6.3 percent, citing the robust services activities. In September, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) also predicted India to grow at 6.3 percent in the forecast released last month. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

