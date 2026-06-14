From rising inflation, AI-focused IPOs to upcoming Wimbledon: 5 global stories you can’t miss

Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts section brings out an update on key global data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India.
Policy dilemma
The battle against inflation is back at the centre of the global policy agenda as central banks in the US, the euro zone, the UK, and Japan prepare for monetary policy decisions this month.
The surge in energy prices following the West Asia war has begun to feed into consumer prices, with several countries seeing a rise in retail prices, forcing policymakers to reassess expectations of lower interest rates.