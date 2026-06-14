From rising inflation, AI-focused IPOs to upcoming Wimbledon: 5 global stories you can’t miss

Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts section brings out an update on key global data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India.
Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts section brings out an update on key global data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India.
Policy dilemma
The battle against inflation is back at the centre of the global policy agenda as central banks in the US, the euro zone, the UK, and Japan prepare for monetary policy decisions this month.
Policy dilemma
The battle against inflation is back at the centre of the global policy agenda as central banks in the US, the euro zone, the UK, and Japan prepare for monetary policy decisions this month.
The surge in energy prices following the West Asia war has begun to feed into consumer prices, with several countries seeing a rise in retail prices, forcing policymakers to reassess expectations of lower interest rates.
While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held rates as inflation remained below the 4% target, the European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates for the first time since 2023 as inflation is on the rise. The US Federal Reserve, however, is expected to hold rates steady later this week, but a sharp surge in inflation to 4.2% in May 2026 from 3.8% the previous month could lead to a tilt towards a rate hike. The Bank of Japan is widely expected to join the central banks of Australia and Norway in hiking rates.
Beyond oil
A hundred days into the Iran war, the initial energy shock is beginning to taper, but prices across commodity groups are still significantly high. The World Bank’s commodity data for May showed that energy prices retreated from March highs, while metals and agricultural commodities prices continued to advance.
The energy index fell 8.7%, driven by a 10.7% decline in Brent crude prices as concerns over immediate supply disruptions eased and oil markets pared some of the geopolitical risk premium that had built up in recent months. In contrast, metal prices rose 3.7%, with copper, aluminium and tin posting strong gains amid continued investment in power infrastructure, data centres and clean-energy projects.
Agricultural prices also increased 2.5%, while food prices edged 1.9% higher due to weather-related supply concerns in several producing regions. While oil prices remain heavily influenced by geopolitical developments, industrial metals continue to benefit from long-term investment demand linked to electrification and artificial intelligence (AI). Agricultural markets, meanwhile, remain sensitive to weather patterns and supply disruptions, keeping prices elevated despite softer energy costs.
Trillion-dollar pipeline
SpaceX’s historic public market debut has opened the door to what could become the biggest wave of technology listings in recent history, with OpenAI and Anthropic widely expected to follow later in the year.
Together, the three companies represent several trillion dollars in market value, giving investors a rare opportunity to gain exposure to businesses at the centre of the AI boom. For investors, the focus will be on whether strong adoption of AI tools can justify the hefty valuations being sought by the sector's biggest players.
Data from the Ramp AI Index shows that Anthropic and OpenAI are now used by more than 30% of businesses paying for AI services, with Anthropic recently overtaking OpenAI, while Musk’s xAI remains a distant challenger. The listings will also test whether public investors are willing to support lofty valuations backed by future technological ambitions rather than near-term profitability. The outcome could help define the next phase of capital raising for the global technology sector.
Bond test
Japanese government bond yields have surged to their highest levels in decades, with the benchmark 10-year yield climbing to around 2.7% and longer-dated yields rising even faster. The move reflects growing investor concern over inflation, higher energy costs and the fiscal impact of government measures aimed at shielding households from the fallout of the West Asia war.
At the same time, the yen has remained weak despite record currency intervention by authorities, suggesting markets remain unconvinced that rising yields alone will strengthen confidence in Japanese assets. The support measures, including fuel subsidies and other relief programmes, come as the country already carries one of the largest public debt burdens in the world.
Investors are, therefore, watching whether additional spending will lead to greater bond issuance and further upward pressure on yields. Japan is one of the world's largest investors in overseas markets. If domestic bond yields continue to rise, investors could shift money away from foreign bonds, back into Japan. That would reduce a major source of demand for US and European debt, potentially pushing up borrowing costs and increasing volatility in global financial markets in the coming months.
Prize pool
Wimbledon, scheduled to be held from 29 June, one of tennis's four Grand Slam tournaments, remains a major source of earnings for professional players. This year's event will distribute a total prize fund of £64.2 million, a 20% increase from 2025, with the bulk of the money directed towards the men's and women's singles competitions.
According to the tournament's prize-money structure, singles events account for £47.26 million, or nearly 74% of the total pool. Men and women will receive equal prize money across corresponding rounds, continuing a policy that has been in place since 2007.
Beyond singles, £6.65 million has been allocated to doubles competitions, up 10% year-on-year, while £6.21 million has been allocated to qualifying rounds. Mixed doubles prize money has also risen by 10%, while wheelchair events have received a 20% increase. A further £1.65 million has been set aside for player daily allowances, up 10% from 2025.
The distribution reflects a broader trend in professional tennis, where singles competitions attract the largest audiences, media coverage and commercial revenues, resulting in a greater share of prize money being concentrated in those events.