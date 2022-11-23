Global economy slows, but seems set to avoid recession4 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 06:48 PM IST
Large parts of the global economy are likely to experience periods of contraction, but a Chinese rebound might offset that weakness
The global economy is slowing as a turbulent 2022 draws to a close, but economists don’t expect it to slide into recession, even if some of the world’s biggest countries do.