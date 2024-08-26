Global news wrap: US recession, monetary policies, Starbucks CEO

Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts section brings out an update on key global data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India. This month, we track the update on possibility of a recession in the US, the monetary policy decision by several countries and why interesting work regime of newly appointed Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol has intrigued many.

1. Recession bells

With the unemployment rate in the US rising to 4.3% in July, the highest since October 2021, several economists have started ringing the recession bells. JP Morgan has raised the probability of a US recession by the end of this year to 35% in August, raising it further from the 25% chance predicted in July. The rise in unemployment rate has triggered “The Sahm Rule", which is used as a guide to early diagnosis of possible recession if three-month average US jobless rate rises by 0.50% or more from its 12-month low. July jobless rate is 0.6% higher than 3.7% recorded from November 2023 to January 2024. However, there is lack of consensus on the arrival of the recession. Goldman Sachs has cut the probability of a recession to 20% from 25% earlier this month on the possibility of a better August data.

2. Policy moves

The higher chances of a recession in the US may make the Federal Reserve cut the interest rate in its upcoming meeting in September as a higher-for-longer rate strategy is seen as hurting growth. Such a policy move by the US could have ripple effects around the world even as central banks of several countries have already decoupled on monetary policy. At the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that "the time has come for policy to adjust," indicating potential rate reductions. Apart from the US, European Union, Canada, Indonesia and Japan, among others will also deliver their monetary policy decisions in the next one month. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has already increased its benchmark rate in two meetings to 0.25% from 0% but political uncertainty may lead to a temporary pause. The European Central Bank (ECB), which began cutting rates in June, is anticipated to announce further reductions, while the Bank of Indonesia is expected to keep its key interest rates steady to stabilize its currency.

3. Carry trade crash

Global markets faced a severe upheaval earlier this month when Japan’s unexpected interest rate hike triggered yen carry trade. The carry trade involves borrowing yen at low interest rates and investing in higher-yielding assets like the US dollar, Mexican pesos, Indian rupee, Brazilian real, and more. The investment strategy was lucrative due to Japan's historically low interest rates. Several reports suggest that between 2011 and 2016, investors typically earned annual returns of 5% to 6% on dollar-yen trades due to interest rate differentials. However, in July 2024, as the BoJ raised its benchmark rate, it led to a sharp appreciation of the yen, making carry trade positions unprofitable. While carry trades can offer high returns during stable periods, the abrupt unwinding amplified market turbulence, affecting economic fundamentals and investor sentiment worldwide.

4. Steel struggle

China, the world’s largest steel producer, is experiencing a severe downturn in the sector as its ailing property market has suppressed demand. Steel prices have plummeted to their lowest levels in years, with construction-grade steel rebar and hot-rolled coil trading at significant lows. In July, crude steel for the rest of the world was up 0.9%, while China’s output fell by 9%, according to data from the World Steel Association. The drop in demand has squeezed profit margins for steel producers, many of whom are operating at a loss. Analysts believe that the downturn may continue in the next few months, with no respite in sight. This is also affecting iron ore mining, with major companies like BHP Group and Rio Tinto facing reduced demand for the key raw material. The Chinese government's focus on long-term economic restructuring, such as boosting consumer spending and advancing high-tech industries, has failed to provide the needed relief to the steel sector.

5. Jet-set CEO

Starbucks' new CEO, Brian Niccol, will take an unconventional approach by staying in Newport Beach, California, rather than relocating to Seattle. He will travel 1,000 miles to the Seattle headquarters at least three times a week via corporate jet, according to a recent US Securities and Exchange Commission filing. This flexible setup mirrors his previous role at Chipotle, where he lived in Newport Beach while the company was based in Denver. The trend of offering flexibility to high-ranking executives is gaining popularity, with similar arrangements seen for the new CEO of Victoria’s Secret, Hillary Super. Niccol’s appointment and interesting work regime comes amid challenges for Starbucks, with its stock price falling nearly 18% from the start of the year until a day before the announcement of his appointment. But stocks surged nearly 25% after the appointment of Niccol, who is known for his successful turnaround of Chipotle.