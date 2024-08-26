Global news wrap: US recession, monetary policies, Starbucks CEO
SummaryWith rising unemployment rate, the warning of recession in the US is growing stronger, while the Fed may finally blink on interest rates. An unconventional work arrangement for Starbucks' new CEO Brian Niccol has hit the headlines.
Every month, Mint’s Plain Facts section brings out an update on key global data to thread together the biggest developments in the world that are worth paying attention to. The accompanying analysis and charts explain how each story is creating ripples on the global stage, where it is headed in the coming weeks, and whether it can impact India. This month, we track the update on possibility of a recession in the US, the monetary policy decision by several countries and why interesting work regime of newly appointed Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol has intrigued many.