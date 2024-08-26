Global news wrap: US recession, monetary policies, Starbucks CEO

2. Policy moves

The higher chances of a recession in the US may make the Federal Reserve cut the interest rate in its upcoming meeting in September as a higher-for-longer rate strategy is seen as hurting growth. Such a policy move by the US could have ripple effects around the world even as central banks of several countries have already decoupled on monetary policy. At the Kansas City Fed's Jackson Hole conference, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that "the time has come for policy to adjust," indicating potential rate reductions. Apart from the US, European Union, Canada, Indonesia and Japan, among others will also deliver their monetary policy decisions in the next one month. The Bank of Japan (BoJ) has already increased its benchmark rate in two meetings to 0.25% from 0% but political uncertainty may lead to a temporary pause. The European Central Bank (ECB), which began cutting rates in June, is anticipated to announce further reductions, while the Bank of Indonesia is expected to keep its key interest rates steady to stabilize its currency.