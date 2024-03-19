Global Era of Negative Interest Rates Ends as Japan Goes to Zero
Peter Landers , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Mar 2024, 05:46 PM IST
SummaryAn unorthodox central-bank policy was no panacea for Japan, but some countries found it better than nothing.
TOKYO—The world’s nearly 12-year experiment with negative interest rates is over now that the last holdout, the Bank of Japan, has moved its key policy rate back to at least zero.
