Global factors, energy prices to determine India’s inflation trajectory: Fin min

CPI inflation accelerated to a 7-month high in January, breaching the reserve bank of India’s tolerance bank of 6%. The MER report pointed that that going forward, easing vegetable prices on account of fresh winter crop, and better prospects for food grain production were contributing to an optimistic view on inflation. “However, given that the categories bearing the brunt of imported inflation are edible oils and crude oil, it will be important to monitor the multi-round effects such imported inflation may have on the value chain, as also the transmission of input cost pressures to final selling prices, which is currently weak as is evident from the large gap between WPI and CPI inflation," said the report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}