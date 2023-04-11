Global food prices still above pre-war, covid levels: UNCTAD2 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 04:46 PM IST
- Food prices are almost 18% lower than their all-time high in March 2022, following the start of the war in Ukraine.
Global food priecs may have eased following the UN’s Black Sea Grain Initiative, but they continue to rule above the levels seen before the Russia-Ukraine war and the covid outbreak, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a recent report.
