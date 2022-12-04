India will stock up the world's biggest grain storage5 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 02:52 AM IST
India’s centrally held cereal stocks slipped to a five-year low this year.
India’s centrally held cereal stocks slipped to a five-year low this year.
India is working on developing the “world’s largest grain storage" programme by merging various schemes of the Union ministries of agriculture and farmers welfare; consumer affairs, food and public distribution; and food processing, two people aware of the development said.